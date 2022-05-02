“Stop flaunting your body, dress with sense” – Actor Uche Maduagwu berates actress Eniola Badmus for exposing her thighs

Uche Maduagwu, a self-acclaimed actor and Endsars convener, has criticized actress Eniola Badmus for her fashion sense.

The self-proclaimed “Africa’s Most Talked About Actor” posted a photo of Eniola Badmus wearing a blue dress that exposed her thighs and wondered why she didn’t cover her body, and also that as an elderly woman, there are some clothes she shouldn’t wear because immoral dressing imparts no morals.

Reacting to the photo, Uche wrote,

“Omg Ikunle Abiamo e Gbami is this also fashion Aunty Eniola? Why you no just no cover body Na? At 44 there are some outfit wey elders no suppose dey wear come out, walahi the kind respect wey me get for you and seeing this now O Ma Se, what moral lesson you dey teach our pikins with this dress wey dey show everyone the shape of your Laps?”.

See his post below: