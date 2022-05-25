TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of stealing (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a popular actress, reacted after her mother, Rita, confronted her about stealing.

The actress recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her mother yelling at her for stealing from her. Regina Daniels, for her part, admitted to stealing her leggings, shirt, and one gown.

Rita Daniels, who was upset by the act, continued to rant, insisting that as a billionaire’s wife, she (Regina Daniels) should be the one gifting her items, not stealing from her.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment…

The mother of one further boasted that’stealing’ some of her mother’s items was her right and told her to leave her alone.

Captioning the clips, she wrote:

“Can someone tell my mother to stop insulting me!!!”

Watch the videos below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Wizkid begins marriage plans; heightens anticipation with comment…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as…

Photo Story: Pastor donates mini estate, car to Deborah Samuel’s parents

Boy with rare eyes breaks down in tears as he shares horrible message he…

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking…

24-year-old lady killed by her boyfriend for calling off their relationship of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More