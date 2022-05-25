“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of stealing (Video)

Regina Daniels, a popular actress, reacted after her mother, Rita, confronted her about stealing.

The actress recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her mother yelling at her for stealing from her. Regina Daniels, for her part, admitted to stealing her leggings, shirt, and one gown.

Rita Daniels, who was upset by the act, continued to rant, insisting that as a billionaire’s wife, she (Regina Daniels) should be the one gifting her items, not stealing from her.

The mother of one further boasted that’stealing’ some of her mother’s items was her right and told her to leave her alone.

Captioning the clips, she wrote:

“Can someone tell my mother to stop insulting me!!!”

Watch the videos below: