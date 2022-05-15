“Stop using my face to advertise frozen fish” – Actor Odunlade Adekola blows hot

Odunlade Adekola, a Nollywood actor, has lashed out at those who constantly use his pictures to promote their businesses.

There is no doubt that Odunlade is one of Nigeria’s best actors, particularly in terms of role versatility.

As one of the most sought-after celebrities, there is no doubt that many businesses and brands wish to be associated with him in order to expand their empire.

The actor has noticed that many small scale restaurants, canteens, and eateries enjoy using his images to promote their businesses.

Reacting to it, Odunlade Adekola warned them to stop using his face to advertise their frozen fish business, especially in the trenches.

Odunlade Adekola tweeted,