TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding…

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s…

“Take it easy on me” – Eniola Badmus cries out as men flood her DM after claiming to be the hottest actress

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Eniola Badmus, a popular Nollywood actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the amount of attention she receives from men on social media.

The thespian who has turned heads after undergoing a remarkable body transformation has revealed that she is now every man’s choice, with men flocking to her DM in droves.

According to Badmus, her DM is teeming with messages from men who have been captivated by her stunning appearance.

READ ALSO

I’m the hottest, most talked about actress –…

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home”…

She rushed to social media to beg her followers to be gentle with her because the messages she’s receiving appear to be overwhelming.

See her post below:

In other news; A young African American lady simply known as Destiny has said that she cannot go into a relationship with a man who has a job.

Speaking during in a podcast with host, Mr Jay Hill, she said that she does not want to date a working class man while she is also working.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were accused of…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with pr*vate part allegedly…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Chiwetalu Agu survives spiritual attacks, reveals what came out of his body…

“Take it easy on me” – Eniola Badmus cries out as men flood her DM after…

Video: I can’t date a man who has a job – Young lady says

CCTV captures female guard sneaking male inmate out of prison (Video)

Netizens share their observation as Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

After four children, still got my body – Actress, Chacha Eke brags, flaunts her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More