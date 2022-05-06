“Take it easy on me” – Eniola Badmus cries out as men flood her DM after claiming to be the hottest actress

Eniola Badmus, a popular Nollywood actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the amount of attention she receives from men on social media.

The thespian who has turned heads after undergoing a remarkable body transformation has revealed that she is now every man’s choice, with men flocking to her DM in droves.

According to Badmus, her DM is teeming with messages from men who have been captivated by her stunning appearance.

She rushed to social media to beg her followers to be gentle with her because the messages she’s receiving appear to be overwhelming.

See her post below:

