Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

Gbenga Richards, a well-known Nollywood actor, has reportedly died.

According to reports, the veteran thespian died on Thursday after a long battle with an illness that is still unknown at this time.

Last year, some of his coworkers made a public plea for donations to help save the actor, who was battling an illness.

The veteran actor is well known for his actions scenes and had contributed greatly to the growth and advancement of Nollywood.

Femi Adewale, a popular media personality and Tv Director broke the sad news of his friend’s passing on his social media page.