“Tell ASUU to call off strike o” – Man cries out as 200-level student builds strange house (Video)

A concerned Nigerian man has called out the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) to put an end to the ongoing strike.

The unidentified man shared a video of a strange house built by a 200 level engineering student. One of the doors of the house clearly leads nowhere as it has no staircase.

The surprised man was heard shouting out to the Union to call off their strike, claiming that the strange house built by the alleged 200 level civil engineering student was as a result of unfinished building lessons.

He pleaded that the Union calls of their ongoing strike so that students can graduate from school and become professionals. The video has stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians.

See video below: