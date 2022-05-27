The shameful thing Jaruma said about Tacha – Kemi Olunloyo reveals, mocks reality star

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo, a retired investigative journalist, has joined forces with Rivers-born reality star Natacha Akide alias Tacha to drag her over unpaid debt.

Recall how the popular aphrodisiac specialist, Jaruma, took to Instagram to call out celebrities like Ubi Franklin, Tacha Akide, Esther Biade, and a slew of others for allegedly owing her.

Kemi Olunloyo on her part who is at loggerheads with Tacha especially after she took to Twitter sometime last year to assert that anyone planning to beat Kemi Olunloyo should record the incident, has weighed in on the saga.

In a recent development, Kemi Olunloyo took to social media to ridicule Tacha the more. According to her, Jaruma disclosed that Tacha is good at begging.

In her words:

“Jaruma said she didn’t loan anybody Money and they all begged her for money. She even said Tacha is good at begging #RIPTacha. The biggest debtor. N2.7M Lagos and fake life. E pain Titans always calling me beggar.”

See her post below:

