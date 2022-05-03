Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has called out Nollywood actresses who are fond of reducing their ages to the public.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the fashionista wondered why actresses reduce their age, so people will feel they are not aging.

She went on to state that she knows an actress who is 46, but claims to be 36 and when she asked her the reason for this, she said that’s the age the movie industry gave her.

In her words:

“When kids are younger like 13 they want to claim they are 18, when they get older they want to claim younger,

this rubbish is now very rampant,

is it for acceptance or what cause I don’t understand,

I know one Aunty that is 46 but she is still celebrating 36, I asked her why she said that was the age Nollywood gave her and she accepted it ,

Like seriously y’all also neeed to relax , always quick to call people old and make them feel otherwise,

see it’s something graceful to get old ,

nobody will pray not to get old na Abi ,

If you like paro di thy kingdom come ,

The time God ordained for you will still be the time ,

Easy people on the acceptance ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️

It’s quite irritating with the lies and it’s also irritating on how you people Age shame people in the society 🤡

#kingofallQueens 👑👑👑”