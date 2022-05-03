TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to…

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani blows hot, calls out actress

Entertainment
By Shalom

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has called out Nollywood actresses who are fond of reducing their ages to the public.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the fashionista wondered why actresses reduce their age, so people will feel they are not aging.

READ ALSO

Reactions as actress Toyin Abraham announces decision to go…

Is it your womb? – Toyin Lawani slams those dragging her for…

She went on to state that she knows an actress who is 46, but claims to be 36 and when she asked her the reason for this, she said that’s the age the movie industry gave her.

In her words:

“When kids are younger like 13 they want to claim they are 18, when they get older they want to claim younger,
this rubbish is now very rampant,
is it for acceptance or what cause I don’t understand,

I know one Aunty that is 46 but she is still celebrating 36, I asked her why she said that was the age Nollywood gave her and she accepted it ,

Like seriously y’all also neeed to relax , always quick to call people old and make them feel otherwise,
see it’s something graceful to get old ,
nobody will pray not to get old na Abi ,
If you like paro di thy kingdom come ,
The time God ordained for you will still be the time ,

Easy people on the acceptance ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️
It’s quite irritating with the lies and it’s also irritating on how you people Age shame people in the society 🤡
#kingofallQueens 👑👑👑”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani…

‘Dodges’ of London is back – James Brown screams as he lands…

Basketmouth advises parents to warn their sons as he celebrates daughter’s…

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle arrives Lagos, narrowly escapes stray bullet from…

Angry youths destroy car in Omoku community because the owner allegedly drove…

‘Being a girlfriend is not an occupation’ – Reno Omokri to ladies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More