This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra Obidi’s sister calls out Justin Dean

By Ezie Innocent

Nancy Umeh, Korra Obidi’s sister, has called Justin Dean out after he removed and returned money from her estranged wife’s account.

Korra Obidi previously cried out on Facebook, accusing her estranged husband, Justin Dean, of stealing money from her.

Few hours after his estranged wife, Korra Obidi, called him out and labeled him a thief, Performance Therapist Justin Dean reacted, declaring that he is not a thief because the transaction was a mistake.

In a fresh video, Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy Umeh who said she has evidence, revealed that Justin Dean abused and smashed her sister’s numerous phones to prevent her from making money online.

According to Nancy Umeh, her sister Korra has been abused on several occasions by Justin but she was the one that prevented her from making it public.

Nancy stated that she kept her sister from disclosing the heinous things Justin has done to her because of her children.

Nancy Umeh also addressed the $5000 missing from her sister’s account, emphasizing that Justin stole the money.

Watch video below;

 

