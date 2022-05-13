“This is proof that Korra Obidi is lying about physical assault”, Justin Dean shares screenshot

Justin Dean, a performance therapist, has reacted to his estranged wife, dancer Korra Obidi, accusing him of physical assault while they were married.

Justin Dean claimed, using a screenshot of some messages as evidence, that Korra once admitted to lying about him ever being physical with her, but that she kept saying he was going to hit her.

He wrote:

“Proof that Korra is lying about physical assault! She already lost this battle in court. Which is why I was able to see my kids!

This is a felony (purgery) and I am pressing charges.

We had therapy about this and she admitted to lying about me ever being physical with her.

She kept saying that I was going to eventually hit her. So I tapped her softly jokingly with enough pressure to burp a baby and said,” never say that again”. We laughed and she woke up utterly convinced that I assaulted her.

Korra, take your meds!”

