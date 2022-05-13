TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

“This is proof that Korra Obidi is lying about physical assault”, Justin Dean shares screenshot

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Justin Dean, a performance therapist, has reacted to his estranged wife, dancer Korra Obidi, accusing him of physical assault while they were married.

Justin Dean claimed, using a screenshot of some messages as evidence, that Korra once admitted to lying about him ever being physical with her, but that she kept saying he was going to hit her.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi’s sister reads out the message Justin Dean…

Korra Obidi fumes, berates trolls who insinuated she married…

“Proof that Korra is lying about physical assault! She already lost this battle in court. Which is why I was able to see my kids!
This is a felony (purgery) and I am pressing charges.
We had therapy about this and she admitted to lying about me ever being physical with her.
She kept saying that I was going to eventually hit her. So I tapped her softly jokingly with enough pressure to burp a baby and said,” never say that again”. We laughed and she woke up utterly convinced that I assaulted her.
Korra, take your meds!”

See screenshot

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Lady narrates what her madam did to her after catching her with her husband…

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts after ex-lover accused her of wearing an underwear…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“This is proof that Korra Obidi is lying about physical assault”, Justin Dean…

A lot of married men cheat on their wives because they are chasing ‘tight…

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

“He is an epitome of consistency, success and humility” – Annie Idibia…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Nigerian man dissolves his marriage after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’

“I opened doors for Afrobeat that no one could open” Burna Boy blows hot at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More