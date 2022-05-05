“This is senseless”, Reactions as MC Noni showers 100 naira notes on his newborn

MC Noni, an actor and comedian, made it rain on his new born baby by spraying naira notes directly on him to welcome him into the world.

The proud father was seen handing out 100 naira notes on top of the newly born baby, who was on oxygen. “Welcome to the world, my love,” he captioned the video.

See screenshots;

However the video attracted lots of criticism as some followers felt he went over board by spraying money on a little baby, some felt he ought to have given the money to the baby’s mother rather than spray the notes on the child.

Another felt it was senseless and unhealthy while one opined that he should have hugged the woman, and let her know how much he appreciated her instead of spraying on the child.

See reactions;