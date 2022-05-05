TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

“This is senseless”, Reactions as MC Noni showers 100 naira notes on his newborn

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

MC Noni, an actor and comedian, made it rain on his new born baby by spraying naira notes directly on him to welcome him into the world.

The proud father was seen handing out 100 naira notes on top of the newly born baby, who was on oxygen. “Welcome to the world, my love,” he captioned the video.

See screenshots;

READ ALSO

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no…

“Don’t pray for this Wizkid to come back” – Reactions trail…

However the video attracted lots of criticism as some followers felt he went over board by spraying money on a little baby, some felt he ought to have given the money to the baby’s mother rather than spray the notes on the child.

Another felt it was senseless and unhealthy while one opined that he should have hugged the woman, and let her know how much he appreciated her instead of spraying on the child.

See reactions;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wetin dey worry you – Skiibii fumes at big boy who ‘stoned’ him Naira notes…

“This is senseless”, Reactions as MC Noni showers 100 naira notes on his newborn

Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with pr*vate part allegedly…

Why I told my members to pay N310,000 to take them to heaven – Pastor Noah…

At 44, I’m naturally beautiful with makeup or not – Mercy Aigbe brags

Pretty Mike advises ladies on how to find out if their man is cheating

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More