TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says…

This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting Nancy Isime (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija star, Tacha has been slammed on social media over her facial expression after spotting Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime.

In the video, Tacha shared a room with other Nollywood stars, Zubby Michael and Uche Jombo as the trio conversed about their new movie.

Moments later, Nancy Isime walked through without knocking to exchange pleasantries quite casually with her senior colleague, Uche Jombo.

READ ALSO

Why I decided to shave my hair – Nancy Isime finally…

‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike…

Reality Tv star, Tacha didn’t seem to welcome the Nollywood actress as it was obviously seen on her facial expression.

The video has sparked several reactions from Nigerians as they wondered why Tacha made such a face at Nancy.

Some further claimed that Tacha and Nancy are not in good terms as they do not folalow each other on social media.

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

Lady cries out as she reveals the strange instruction her husband gave her

“I started ashewo work in secondary school, I don’t know who…

Lady in tears as her relationship of ten years crashes (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kemi Olunloyo reacts after BBNAIJA Erica advised Nigerians to leave the country

Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz

Why would you wish for me to go back to prison? – Kemi Olunloyo goes…

Touching video of a man who has spent 40 years inside a basket (Details)

Man sells his 2-year-old son for N600k after trafficking his wife to Mali for…

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

They want to k!ll me – Mercy Johnson cries out as she reveals her experience

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More