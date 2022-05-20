This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting Nancy Isime (Video)

BBNaija star, Tacha has been slammed on social media over her facial expression after spotting Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime.

In the video, Tacha shared a room with other Nollywood stars, Zubby Michael and Uche Jombo as the trio conversed about their new movie.

Moments later, Nancy Isime walked through without knocking to exchange pleasantries quite casually with her senior colleague, Uche Jombo.

Reality Tv star, Tacha didn’t seem to welcome the Nollywood actress as it was obviously seen on her facial expression.

The video has sparked several reactions from Nigerians as they wondered why Tacha made such a face at Nancy.

Some further claimed that Tacha and Nancy are not in good terms as they do not folalow each other on social media.

See video below: