“This your love no be God when” – Netizens react as Mercy Aigbe displays barbing skills (Video)

Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nollywood actress, has demonstrated her barbing skills by meticulously barbing her husband.

Since the actress married Adeoti Kazim as his second wife, allegations and rumors have been leveled against her.

Months ago, rumors circulated that the actress had been evicted from her husband’s home on the orders of his first wife, who allegedly built the home they now live in Nigeria.

Mercy is seen affectionately barbing her husband at their home, oblivious to the couple’s love and ties.

The video elicited some reactions from netizens, with many dismissing the affectionate display.

See some reactions below;

officialbobbyfredrick__: Lol this ur love no be God when na God mtchewww!!!!!!

h.o.w1982: How the man come mumu rich this one? we no won hear justice for gorimapa ooo

teejay_zaddy: If your gf sees Mercy Aigbe as a role model, my brother leave her

glowryhaaNo: be me shey dey inspire o

Watch the video below;