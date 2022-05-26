TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence…

Though I play ‘bad boy’ in movies, I have never cheated on my wife – Actor, Majid Michel says

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Majid Michel, a Ghanaian actor and evangelist, has revealed that he has never cheated on his wife, Virna, in their seven years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Kantanka TV, he made this shocking revelation.

Despite playing ‘bad boy’ roles in movies, he does not engage in extramarital affairs and does not have a mistress or side-chics, according to him.

READ ALSO

“I can’t kill myself” – Mr Ibu’s wife cries out as he…

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and…

The 41-year-old actor stated that he adores his wife and has no intention of following in the footsteps of some of his industry colleagues who take second wives.

He jokingly referenced Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, who recently came under fire for secretly impregnating his colleague and taking her as his second wife.

“I have never cheated on my wife. Though we were ten in the family, I don’t want different mothers. I love only one”, he said.

Majid got married to Virna in November 2015.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with upcoming male skit…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul Edochie and a lady…

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Though I play ‘bad boy’ in movies, I have never cheated on my wife – Actor,…

Nkechi Blessing splashes $100 on her nails after being placed on N1million…

“I can’t kill myself” – Mr Ibu’s wife cries out as he marks their wedding…

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

Lady accuses married man of assaulting her after a massage session

Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding date (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More