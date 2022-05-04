“Tie your man with ‘juju’ as actresses are hunting for married men” – Uche Maduagwu warns ladies

Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has sparked outrage online with his latest advise to women.
With the rise of second wives, side chicks, mistresses, and others, Uche Maduagwu has declared that it is best for women to charm their spouse in order to avoid stories.
According to him, Nollywood actresses’ tastes for wealthy married men are 5 and 6, and as such, it is prudent to protect one’s marriage rigorously.
“Dear Ladies, to avoid stories that touches the heart do not hesitate to tie your husband with strong juju if Aunty May don tie yoyoyo abeg will Amy Manchester Actress get belle for am?”.
“Dear women, wisdom is profitable, everyone knows Nollywood actresses and wealthy married men na 5 and 6 so to avoid dem shocking you with surprise 2nd wife news, Biko tie your man with the strongest juju available. If n boyfriend you get wey hold money and you dey suspect say he dey do kurukere movement dek get juju wey fast like Google map for Ibadan and Okija shrine, sole actress no wan look for single guys again, Dem own na to reap where dem no sow”.
