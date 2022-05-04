“Tie your man with ‘juju’ as actresses are hunting for married men” – Uche Maduagwu warns ladies

Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has sparked outrage online with his latest advise to women.

With the rise of second wives, side chicks, mistresses, and others, Uche Maduagwu has declared that it is best for women to charm their spouse in order to avoid stories.

According to him, Nollywood actresses’ tastes for wealthy married men are 5 and 6, and as such, it is prudent to protect one’s marriage rigorously.