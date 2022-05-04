TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

Toke Makinwa Takes Father To Dubai to Celebrate His 80th Birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has given her father a wonderful birthday treat on his 80th birthday.

The controversial star alongside her family gave him a surprise birthday bash in faraway Dubai to celebrate his new age.

READ ALSO

‘Sack your Doctor’- Toke Makinwa mocked as she flaunts her…

“Who is gonna be my sugar daddy” – Toke Makinwa asks…

The actress’s father, Caleb Mayowa Makinwa clocked 80 and was treated to a lavish birthday party by his family in Dubai.

Toke Makinwa was supposed to anchor the event but she had pranked them that she wouldn’t be present.

Proving that family comes first and matters a lot, she was able to pull it off for her father as she surprised him at his exclusive birthday bash.

She shared photos and video on her social media page as she expressed her excitement over his birthday.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani…

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie is dead

Toke Makinwa Takes Father To Dubai to Celebrate His 80th Birthday (Video)

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Commercial And Government Users To Start Paying For Twitter – Elon Musk

Actress Anita Joseph blows hot, drags Nollywood producers (Video)

I am in a new relationship already, no time – Nkechi Blessing announces

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More