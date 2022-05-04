Toke Makinwa Takes Father To Dubai to Celebrate His 80th Birthday (Video)

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has given her father a wonderful birthday treat on his 80th birthday.

The controversial star alongside her family gave him a surprise birthday bash in faraway Dubai to celebrate his new age.

The actress’s father, Caleb Mayowa Makinwa clocked 80 and was treated to a lavish birthday party by his family in Dubai.

Toke Makinwa was supposed to anchor the event but she had pranked them that she wouldn’t be present.

Proving that family comes first and matters a lot, she was able to pull it off for her father as she surprised him at his exclusive birthday bash.

She shared photos and video on her social media page as she expressed her excitement over his birthday.