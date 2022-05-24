Tonto Dikeh reacts as Bobrisky shares rare photo of her in retaliation for posting crossdresser’s unedited photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Amidst online dragging between Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh, the two ex best friends turned to social media to share some unsavory photographs of themselves.

The duo had reignited their beef after Bobrisky jumped into the fray between Kemi Olunloyo and Tonto Dikeh and the two have now taken to social media to reveal some disturbing photos of themselves.
Tonto Dikeh first taunted Bobrisky by posting an odd photo of him.

The unedited photo upset Bobrisky, who responded with a photo of Tonto Dikeh wailing miserably.
Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the photo that bobrisky posted, saying that the actor was only inadvertently promoting a movie she had made some time ago because the picture was taken on a set.

“Mumu don help me promote film wey I do for America”

