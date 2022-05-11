TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Tonto Dikeh slams critics accusing her of posting Genevieve Nnaji to stay relevant

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, an actress, has slammed critics who accused her of exploiting fellow actress Genevieve Nnaji’s alleged mental breakdown in order to stay relevant.

Tonto Dikeh posted a photo of Genevieve on Instagram, expressing her love for the actress, following speculations that she is currently undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

Sharing a photo of the 43-year-old, she wrote:

READ ALSO

Genevieve Nnaji’s medical condition wasn’t caused by drug…

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve…

“Since the day you treated me like a younger sister and not a fan nor junior colleague I knew I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER… To know you, is to deeply LOVE YOU MAMA.”

Reacting to the post, critics claimed that Tonto was using Genevieve to chase clout.

Angered by their statements, Tonto stormed Instagram on Wednesday to address them.

The mother of one wrote:

“When your stupid comments can put food on my table then I fit start to care. Right now your mouth, your data, your phone, nothing concern me.

“Na una wan tell me how or when to celebrate person onto my own phone? Jokers association of Nigeria.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms…

Tonto Dikeh slams critics accusing her of posting Genevieve Nnaji to stay…

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak” – Yul Edochie…

Isbae U makes more shocking revelation on his crashed relationship with Mummy Wa

Bae U called out for allegedly cheating and severely manhandling fiancée, Mummy…

Lady helps Yahoo boyfriend to scam White man, she speaks with American accent…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More