Tonto Dikeh slams critics accusing her of posting Genevieve Nnaji to stay relevant

Tonto Dikeh, an actress, has slammed critics who accused her of exploiting fellow actress Genevieve Nnaji’s alleged mental breakdown in order to stay relevant.
Tonto Dikeh posted a photo of Genevieve on Instagram, expressing her love for the actress, following speculations that she is currently undergoing treatment for mental health issues.
Sharing a photo of the 43-year-old, she wrote:
“Since the day you treated me like a younger sister and not a fan nor junior colleague I knew I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER… To know you, is to deeply LOVE YOU MAMA.”
Reacting to the post, critics claimed that Tonto was using Genevieve to chase clout.
Angered by their statements, Tonto stormed Instagram on Wednesday to address them.
The mother of one wrote:
“When your stupid comments can put food on my table then I fit start to care. Right now your mouth, your data, your phone, nothing concern me.
“Na una wan tell me how or when to celebrate person onto my own phone? Jokers association of Nigeria.”
