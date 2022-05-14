Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri laments as FCDA demolishes his house in Abuja; Tonto Dikeh reacts (Video)

Kpokpogri, the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh, a prominent Nollywood actress, has cried out as FCDA demolishes his Abuja home.

The prince of Delta, as he is affectionately known, used Instagram to post a live video of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) razing down his home.

He claims that the agency provided him with no information before wrecking his Abuja home.

He also stated that he had no idea why his house is being demolished or who paid them to do it.

Tonto Dikeh, who may have been reacting to Kpokpogri’s dilemma, wrote on her status that if you meddle with the wrong woman, you’ll get all you deserve.



Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js