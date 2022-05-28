Toyin Lawani blasts Caroline extensively, calls her out for sleeping with her ex husband and wrecking her marriage

Toyin Lawani, a popular fashionista and celebrity designer, has accused actress Caroline Hutchings of sleeping with her ex-husband.

The two have been exchanging words on Twitter for a long time, with Toyin Lawani insisting that the actress slept with her husband, Aremo.

Caroline wrecked her marriage, which resulted in her and her daughter being kicked out of their home, according to the celebrity designer who had a child with her ex husband, Aremo.

Lawani described the actress as a chronic liar who would look someone in the eyes and still lie, spilling that she had introduced her to a friend who she still slept with and would have ruined his marriage if he hadn’t fled to the UK.

See some of her posts below: