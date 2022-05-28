“Toyin lies too much” – Caroline Hutchings hits back at Toyin Lawani, spills shocking secrets

Caroline Hutchings, a popular Nollywood actress, has hit back at Toyin Lawani as they continue to drag themselves on social media.

Toyin, a celebrity designer, had called out the actress for allegedly sleeping with her ex-husband in their marital home and being the reason she and her daughter were kicked out.

The thespian has however continued to deny the allegations revealing that the fashionista is in the habit of snatching young men.

Caroline shared a chat she had with a friend which further revealed that the fashionista’s husband Aremo had accused her of having an amorous relationship with ‘Wiz’.

See Caroline’s Twitter posts below: