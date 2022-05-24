TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A black American jawless man who married a beautiful woman, has shared story of how he felt worthless till he found love.

The 41 year old Joseph Williams was born without jaws due to a rare congenital disorder that disabled him from using his mouth to feed or talk. He communicates through sign language and feeds with tubes in his stomach.

In his story, he said that he had lost hope on love but sincerely believed that there was a reason God made him the way he is.

Williams shared that he endured many years of bullying but has now been rescued by love.

He vows that he would not let his physical limitations hinder him from living life to it’s fullest.

“True love still exists”, many reacted.

