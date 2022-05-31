TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma…

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin –…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite her relationship with new man

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tuface, the veteran music star, has been accused of doing everything possible to maintain his romantic relationship with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, despite the fact that she has moved on with another man.

Gist Angel, an IG gossip blog, shared a clip of Pero Adeniyi and her new lover while implying that the claim about Pero Adeniyi refusing to let go of Tuface is incorrect because, in reality, Tuface is the one who is sticking to the mother of his three children.

The post reads:

READ ALSO

Wizkid and baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second…

Nengi allegedly in a relationship with Burna Boy – Man…

“Una online in-laws way dey always shout make PERO leave Turface for Annie I just dey laugh una😂, Pero don leave turface since na Turface no wan leave that her backside😒, which we call ones debe is always debe ( if you don chop am before you go dey always chop am ) 😂😂😂

this is pero guy and they have been dating for a while now but turface still dey use style get feels for her and he dey always wan enter her again as baby father 😉,so make una find rope tie turface gbola as the thing no wan stay one place😂, and I can tell you pero no evern replay Annie as una yeye bloggers claim🤮,

na those Yeye bloggers way no do their finds go just give Annie high bl00d pressure 😒, make una hold turface because he go still give another girl belle and very soon una go still hear am🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

See below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

“And he just buy motor sha” – Reactions as Pere Egbi’s alleged sugar mummy gets…

Femi Otedola receives his daughter, Temi, and her fiancé Mr Eazi in his Dubai…

Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being…

“Princely arrival” – Stephanie Linus and husband welcome second son

Why I can’t stay angry with my husband – Khafi

Wizkid and baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More