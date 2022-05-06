Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to her Instagram page to call out married women who cheat on their husbands.

Sharing her experience via her official page, the businesswoman whose marriage to her husband recently crashed, lamented over the unfaithfulness of some married women.

According to her, most married women, especially in Lekki, cheat on their husbands, despite being married to their husbands.

She also called out an anonymous married woman who was allegedly romancing her co-worker at work, as she lamented bitterly over the attitudes of married women in the state.

She wrote,

“The way some married woman cheat on their husband especially in Lekki is alarming. How can a married woman be romancing a co-worker at work? Na wa o”.