Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

By Shalom

Popular actress, Uche Jombo has reacted after being dragged for allegedly having romantic affair with Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike.

Gistlovers had alleged that Fidelis Anosike is having extra-marital affairs with two undisclosed Nollywood actresses.

Gistlovers further stirred speculations by mentioning ‘Aunty U and Aunty I’ while affirming that the Nollywood actresses were also present at Rita’s wedding.

Some people however jumped to conclusion that Uche Jombo would be one of them and began dropping some offensive comments on her Instagram page.

Reacting, Uche Jombo took to Gistlovers comment section to urge the anonymous handler to mention names to enable trolls to leave her page.

“Gistlovers it will be lovely to tell your people who you are talking about. So they can leave my page in peace”, she wrote.

See her comment below:

