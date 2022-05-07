Until a man puts a ring on my finger, I’ll not stop cheating, I’m a born cheater- Nkechi Blessing brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress Nkechi Sunday has revealed that marriage is the only thing that will keep her faithful to a man, emphasizing that she will not stop cheating until she is married.

During a recent live session, the 33-year-old thespian stated this.

According to her,

“I’m single until I am married. Until a man puts a ring on my finger before I can stop cheating. I am a born cheater, a play girl.”

Nkechi Blessing had expressed her desire to kick off hookup business (Runs Girl).

According to the controversial movie star, she was always accused of doing Runs when she was actually doing a legitimate business, but she now wants to start doing what she was accused of.

“All these years dem dey call me Olosho, say I dey do hook up. Now wey I wan come start hookup, I no see one single customer. Na so e hard? Or what and what is needed to get started pls. I need help biko. Akoi hookup,” she wrote.

