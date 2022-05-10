US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sil Fenesse, a US-based nurse, has now confirmed Geneveive Nnaji’s mental breakdown at an American hospital in Texas.

According to reports, the actress suffered a mental breakdown as a result of her drug addiction.

Gistlover claimed that the actress went into mental breakdown and had tattooed her body with blade.

According to the blog, her team members are trying to hide the news and were responsible for deleting all her Instagram posts.

Now confirming the allegations, one Sil feese a Nurse in the US commented under the blog’s post saying;

“Kai, you are so current and informed. I have known this for 3 months now but I didn’t want to expose it because I am a nurse in the USA and it is wrong and I really feel for her”

