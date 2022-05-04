Veteran Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie is dead

Recent reports have gathered that David Osagie, a veteran Nollywood actor, has unfortunately passed away.

The thespian, who is popular for his role as a king in movies, reportedly died hours after he was on a movie set.

Colleagues of the Nollywood star who took to social media to mourn him said he was on the set yesterday, May 3, only for them to hear of his death this morning.

Announcing his demise in an Instagram post actress, Ezeh-Bosah Ngozi Florence wrote,

“Good morning fam 💔💔💔💔, I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood. Oh Lord have mercy. Rest in peace Sir Dave 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. I Mourn again oh I mourn ooh 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭. This life shall, it’s all but once. Nothing dey to fight or kill body for. Chai😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”.