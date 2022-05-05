Wetin dey worry you – Skiibii fumes at big boy who ‘stoned’ him Naira notes inside club (Video)

Skiibii, a Nigerian singer, was having a good time with his friends in a nightclub when he was nearly ruined by the actions of an overzealous fan who is also a big spender.

In a viral video, the big boy was aggressively spraying money on Skiibii, but the music act was clearly not pleased.

At a point, the young man threw some naira notes on Skiibii’s face and this provoked him to anger and he reacted by lashing out.

He asked the guy; ‘Wetin dey worry you?’ before proceeding to tell him to discontinue throwing money on him.

Watch the video below;

In other news; MC Noni, an actor and comedian, made it rain on his new born baby by spraying naira notes directly on him to welcome him into the world.

The proud father was seen handing out 100 naira notes on top of the newly born baby, who was on oxygen. “Welcome to the world, my love,” he captioned the video.