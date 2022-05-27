“We’ve notified the police” – Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over death threat to co-nominees

The organizers of the Headies, a popular music awards show, have threatened to disqualify Portable as a result of his death threat to co-nominees for its 2022 edition.

The singer, who was nominated for ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste,’ threatened to kill anyone who won any of the awards in his place.

Portable made this threat in a video on Wednesday as he claimed other nominees are no match for him

Consequently, the Headies in its public announcement on Friday said it might be forced to disqualify the singer if he fails to retract his statement and issue an apology on his social media pages.

The statement reads in part: