What happened after I caught my boyfriend in bed with another man – Lady

By Ezie Innocent

Some angry Nigerian women took to Twitter to share their experiences after discovering their boyfriends were bisexual.

One of them, Adunni Bay, revealed that she ran into her two-year boyfriend while he was collecting his ‘best friend’s ‘diik,’ but he will share the rest of the story after she has fully recovered from the trauma.

Amari, the other lady, revealed that she caught her lover sucking another man’s gbola while kneeling down.

It was very embarrassing, according to her, and it was there that he confessed to her that he was bisexual.

Amari added that her boyfriend now suggested doing a threesome with them, to which she agreed.

Read a few reactions below;

mide10; ‘I told my man I’m broke and needed 500k This cute man of mine stress-freely sent me 2million naira. Dear God, what did I do to deserve this kind of IMAGINATION

lilostargang; ‘Ashawo dey everywhere even girls dey fear say gay go collect all the boys for this year 😂😂😂 Make wuna Dey tag all this wuna boyfriend make we Dey shake the table small small 😂

fragranceessence; ‘Shebi una think say na we won snatch una bf….. now na their fellow guys Na wa o! Where una Dey see these kind people to date sef😢🤮 Omo!! How do bone and bone attract mbok? God epp us abeg 😩

kingsleytresh; ‘Sometimes it’s not a lady that’s tryna ruin your marriage/relationship. It’s his fellow man! 😂😂😂😂 Why do i feel the second lady is selling Zobo,very cold one…

 

