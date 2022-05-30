What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that whenever she needs a man to satisfy her, she would use her money to get it.

The mother of one in her recent post, pointed out that marriage is no longer one of her desires.

Dikeh made this known while responding to an Instagram user who expressed concern over her relationship with men following her recent social media drama with Bobrisky and Kpokpogri.

The Instagram user wrote;

“Don’t you want to marry? All this your drama here and there will not attract a responsible man”

Replying the comment, Dikeh said:

“My sister, some of us aren’t looking for men again. We just want to be richer each day. We can pay these men for their services when we need them”.

The Nollywood actress is separated from prince Kpokpogri and divorced from a marriage that produced her only son.

