What kind of school is this? – Parents reveal what their little child is being taught at Lagos school (Video)

By Shalom

A video of the lessons taught in a primary school has sparked reactions from social media users.

The video revealed the teachings a primary 1 child received in an unnamed school in Lagos state.

In the viral video, a guardian held up an exercise book to the screen and read out the wordings contained in the lesson book.

He read slowly,

“Strippers are dancers who remove their clothes to give pleasure and enjoyment to audience or people.”

To which the guardian exclaimed:

“Jesus Christ, for primary 1….Una dey teach children how to reason useless life”.

He was obviously in shock at the sentences given to a child in a primary class which he insisted is not morally fit for the child.

Watch video below:

