“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries out

By Ezie Innocent

Junior Pope Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor, has lamented how his colleague’s marriage to a second wife has made his wife suspicious of his every action.

According to the actor, his wife has been investigating and profiling him.

Assuring his wife, he stated that he would remain true as their union is for the better or for the worse.

Junior Pope wrote,

“Because of last week’s news, They have started investigating and profiling me..who does that??? @dopeevents07 calm down it’s for better for worse (we die here)….”.

In other news; A tragic incident occurred in Nigeria, according to reports reaching TheinfoNG, that a three-story building collapsed on Ibadan Street in Ebute-Metta, trapping several of the building’s inhabitants beneath the wreckage.

