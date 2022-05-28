Whitemoney, Tega, and others turn up as Emmanuel launches fitness brand (Video)

Emmanuel Umoh, a popular reality star, has joined the ranks of business owners by launching his fitness brand in Port Harcourt.

This comes just weeks after he received cash gifts worth millions of naira and a N13M cheque for his birthday.

Fellow ex-housemates such as Whitemoney, Tega, and Princess Francis were on hand to cheer on their friend, who was beaming with glory.

BodyLab is the name of Emmanuel’s fitness brand, and it is equipped with gym equipment that prospective clients can use.

