TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions…

Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Whitemoney, Tega, and others turn up as Emmanuel launches fitness brand (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Emmanuel Umoh, a popular reality star, has joined the ranks of business owners by launching his fitness brand in Port Harcourt.

This comes just weeks after he received cash gifts worth millions of naira and a N13M cheque for his birthday.

Fellow ex-housemates such as Whitemoney, Tega, and Princess Francis were on hand to cheer on their friend, who was beaming with glory.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Liquorose allegedly broke up with Emmanuel because…

Most men who show their wives care and affection in public…

BodyLab is the name of Emmanuel’s fitness brand, and it is equipped with gym equipment that prospective clients can use.

In other news; Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, received federal government approval on Friday to launch his Starlink network in Nigeria.

The SpaceX founder will now compete for Nigeria’s massive telecommunications market with MTN, Airtel, and others.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions with her recent…

Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

“She likes sleeping in between my husband and I” – Lady laments inseparable bond…

Osas Ighodaro called out for allegedly sleeping with married colleague, Stan Nze

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

God gave me 59 children after 5 years of childlessness – Woman shares…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Whitemoney, Tega, and others turn up as Emmanuel launches fitness brand (Video)

Man narrates horrible experience at house party where armed robbers attended

They want to kill a superstar – Portable says after surviving another auto…

“Toyin lies too much” – Caroline Hutchings hits back at Toyin Lawani, spills…

“My husband cheated on me with my best friend” – Dancer Kaffy speaks on her…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

It’s not good for a Christian to borrow money – Man says

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More