Why Ghanaian men do not want to get into a relationship with me – Yvonne Nelson opens up

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed why Ghanaian men do not want to get into any relationship with her.

The screen diva made this known in her recent interview with Kingdom + FM in Accra.

According to Yvonne, she has been unlucky in getting into romantic relationships with Ghanaian men.

She said she had several men she genuinely liked, but they didn’t think she liked them, hence their relationship failed.

According to her, Ghanaian men do not love her and they do not believe she can also have genuine feelings for them.

Her words,

“Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me, I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”