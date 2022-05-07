Why I agreed to marry Eazi – Temi Otedola opens up

Temiloluwa Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has revealed why she agreed to marry singer Eazi after he proposed.

TheinfoNG recalls Mr Eazi, engaged his longtime lover, Temi Otedola, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She posted a video of the proposal in London.

During a recent interview with Beat FM, the beautiful daughter of Otedola who is also an actress and a model, revealed the real reasons she accepted his marriage proposal.

She said she feels a sense of peace with him, like she has found her soulmate and she has never felt it with anyone else.

“It’s not something about him. It’s just a feeling; a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else…It’s feeling like you’ve found your best friend, your person, and your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just like home.” She stated.

Temi who described her engagement ring as ‘rocky’ also disclosed that before she starts planning her wedding she wants to enjoy being engaged,

“I feel like before you start planning for the wedding, you can just enjoy being engaged. I just enjoy that. That’s great. I miss my fiancé but it’s all good.” She added.

Watch interview: