Why I can’t stay angry with my husband – Khafi

Khafi Kareem Ekpata, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has revealed why she can’t stay angry with her husband, Gedoni.

The reality star, who recently surprised her husband, Gedoni, for his 34th birthday, shared a screenshot of the message she received after storming out of her home because she was angry with her husband.

Khafi received a sweet message as well as a photo of both her husband and her baby.

The message read:

“You can come back home now please we are sorry”.

Sharing the note, Khafi stated that the note is the reason she cannot stay mad at her husband.

See screenshot

