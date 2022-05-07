Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim has finally opened up about the reason she’s been absent from the movie industry.

Speaking during her recent interview with Chude, Nse revealed what happened during those times she was off the screens.

Nse Ikpe-Etim said,

“If any actor says they haven’t been through that then I don’t envy them because the drought is also time for growth. You can’t waste any moments and I think if you’re prepared, when the opportunity comes, if there was a drought, you’re ready.

So there’s no moment that’s a drought for me. Yes they don’t come or yes they come and you’re not quite sure. But yes, I have had a drought, like massive drought, and this was during the period when I had a medical condition and I wasn’t available. And in life, no matter how you look at it, there are some things that are more important than other things.

And so it was family time and it was necessary to at least understand that what it is that I had gotten myself into because I didn’t get married because it was fashionable. You’re living with someone, you’ve got to learn yourselves. It’s a thing, and if it’s a thing you’ve walked into, you’ve got to do what people do.

Right? So it was during this period that I realized I had a health condition and I was going through so much in my head. So even when things came, I was enthused. Then they stopped coming altogether and that too was fine. Because really, it didn’t matter to me. I was done, mentally.”

Nse further went on to explain that the health condition she was dealing with was Adenomyosis, an illness that occurs when the tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.

To save her life from the life-threatening disease, Nse had to take out her womb and has been very open in discussing her journey with that.

