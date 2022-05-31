Why I think Davido has a spiritual pr0blem – Nigerian actor spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu who is known over the country for speaking on controversial issues has claimed Davido has a spiritual problem.

Maduagwu said this while addressing Kizz Daniel over his song ‘Buga’, stating that the singer is destined to win a Grammy award for Nigeria.

He tackled Davido for having a history of many international collaborations yet failing every year to bring home a Grammy award.

He claimed that the singer has a spiritual problem.

He wrote:

“Dear Kizz, listen to this prophecy, no be everything wey sweet dey good for body. Buga is destined to put you on the world map, because it is your turn to bring home Grammy, David suppose bring home Grammy last year, but he got carried away by universal Ama Ikebe FC and refused to fulfill his marriage promise to chef, now the gods in Owerri are playing Snake and Ladder with his career, he has made history as only Naija singer to collabo with most American singers, yet no Grammy, his problem is spiritual”

