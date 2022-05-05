TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A pastor identified as Noah Abraham has finally reacted after going viral for allegedly asking members to pay N310,000.

Pastor Noah Abraham recently went viral following reports in the media that he allegedly charged his members N310,000 to take them to heaven.

It was reported that he told his members in Ekiti State that the gate of heaven was in the town of Araromi-Ugbeshi, in the Omuwo-Ekiti region.

It was also alleged that the pastor built a new camp in Ekiti State, and claimed that the new gate of heaven was there.

In a report which was shared by BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday, Pastor Noah Abraham confirmed that he actually asked his members to pay N310,000.

According to him, he made the announcement after he noticed that the challenges his members were facing were increasing.

He added that he has not received payment from any member of his church yet, and that the police in Ekiti State have shown interest in the matter.

He claimed he was invited by the police for investigation, and all the members of his church were there, and that they took note of what was happening for fact-finding.

He confirmed that the church’s new camp is in Ekiti State, and claimed that the “gate of heaven” was open.

The police spokesman in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the allegations against Pastor Noah Abraham, and added that investigations are currently going on into the matter.

