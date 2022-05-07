Nigerian comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, popularly known as Datwarrigal has revealed why she wants to get into a toxic relationship.

According to the comedienne, men of these days are only interested in peaceful relationships, which does not really appeal to her.

The Ondo- born lady who spoke in pidgin, opened up about how toxically dramatic she expects her relationship to be.

She said in a video,

”It looks like I’m going to be single for a while because, right now what a man really wants is peace. If you are not giving peace as a woman, they are not interested.

I am not interested in a peaceful relationship but a toxic one. A relationship filled with drama.

As a matter of fact, I want to date a drug lord. You know those drug lords have many drama around them, snitches and all.

Maybe one of these days, my ‘boyfriend’ will just kill one of the snitches (because I want to date a drug lord not the mercenaries) and in the process of that, he will come in contact with a cartel. Those are the kind of drama I want, but I am in Nigeria.”