TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car…

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were…

Why I want a toxic relationship – Nigerian comedienne, Datwarrigal opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, popularly known as Datwarrigal has revealed why she wants to get into a toxic relationship.

According to the comedienne, men of these days are only interested in peaceful relationships, which does not really appeal to her.

READ ALSO

Little girl receives N500k cash gift after dancing happily…

“The eagle has landed” – Seyi Shay says as she welcomes baby…

The Ondo- born lady who spoke in pidgin, opened up about how toxically dramatic she expects her relationship to be.

She said in a video,

”It looks like I’m going to be single for a while because, right now what a man really wants is peace. If you are not giving peace as a woman, they are not interested.

I am not interested in a peaceful relationship but a toxic one. A relationship filled with drama.

As a matter of fact, I want to date a drug lord. You know those drug lords have many drama around them, snitches and all.

Maybe one of these days, my ‘boyfriend’ will just kill one of the snitches (because I want to date a drug lord not the mercenaries) and in the process of that, he will come in contact with a cartel. Those are the kind of drama I want, but I am in Nigeria.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

Community flogged us, collected N50k each from us after we were accused of…

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered N166,000 worth of food

Lady calls off wedding after her fiance failed to book flight for all her family…

Mercy Eke allegedly fights dirty over former governor, Godswill Akpabio in Akwa…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why I want a toxic relationship – Nigerian comedienne, Datwarrigal opens…

I can no longer continue suffering in this marriage, I need help – Lady…

Nigerians react to resurfaced video of Wizkid and Davido performing together

“Must be a joke” – Reactions as Ubi Franklin announces…

Little girl receives N500k cash gift after dancing happily in front of her…

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Honest keke driver returns a missing phone after using it to snap over 300…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More