“Why is she obsessed with me?” Kemi Olunloyo reacts as Tonto Dikeh storms Lagos to arrest her

Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial journalist, laments Tonto Dikeh’s obsession, despite threats to have the journalist arrested.

This follows an interview granted to the thespian’s ex-lover, which quickly escalated into back-and-forth tantrums between the two.

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to announce her arrival in Lagos, claiming to have Kemi’s home address after she was accused of drug use.

In response, Kemi Olunloyo wrote a Twitter thread in which she questioned the mother of one’s obsession with her.