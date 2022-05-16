TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Justin Dean has made another claim against his ex wife, Korra Obidi whose relationship with him recently hit the rocks.

In a recent video, the father of two claimed that Korra Obidi is out to destr0y him totally.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi replies fan who wished for her to get back…

Korra cheated on me after I paid her bride price – Justin…

He claimed that Korra wants to badmouth him and tarnish his image because she’s scared of what he would tell the world.

According to Justin, Korra Obidi is scared that he would open up to the world that she cheated on him while she was pregnant.

He went further to claim that K0rra Obidi slept with and even had threes0me with some popular entertainers including Peruzzi and Slimcase.

Korra Obidi has however stated that she would never get back together with Justin Dean.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

Respect other people’s culture and religion – Blessing Okoro

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend” – Married man…

Korra Obidi replies fan who wished for her to get back together with her husband

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Alleged Blasphemy: Photos of Late Deborah Samuel’s parents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More