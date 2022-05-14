TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she…

“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has revealed why her husband, Ned Nwoko, adores her wearing Jalabiyas.

Her billionaire husband always compliments her on how elegant and classy she looks, the actress said on her Instagram page.

Regina Daniels loves wearing it because of the compliments, whether it suits her or not.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome…

“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra…

Her post reads, “Whenever I wear jalabiyas, my husband would always reign praises of how elegant and classy I look so I can keep wearing it whether it suits me or not”.

See her post below;

In other news; Justin Dean, a performance therapist from the United States and the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, has made some shocking revelations about their marriage.

The father of two reacted to his ex-recent wife’s claims that he was abusive, cheating, and dating an 18-year-old.

Justin Dean claimed Korra was spewing venom at him and spilling dirt on him because she had lost custody of her children.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“People tend to cause havoc when they don’t like you” Toyin Lawani blows hot as…

Man who joined company as security guard becomes manager, shares his success…

“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and…

“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra Obidi admits to…

“This is proof that Korra Obidi is lying about physical assault”, Justin Dean…

A lot of married men cheat on their wives because they are chasing ‘tight…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More