“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has revealed why her husband, Ned Nwoko, adores her wearing Jalabiyas.

Her billionaire husband always compliments her on how elegant and classy she looks, the actress said on her Instagram page.

Regina Daniels loves wearing it because of the compliments, whether it suits her or not.

Her post reads, “Whenever I wear jalabiyas, my husband would always reign praises of how elegant and classy I look so I can keep wearing it whether it suits me or not”.

