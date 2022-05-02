Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Some Unknown gunmen have revealed why they killed soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state.

In a phone conversation which has been going viral online, a man confessed to killing the couple and two others.

According to him, soldiers have been killing innocent people and he has “eaten these ones” in revenge.

A military source also stated that the couple were beh*aded and their pr*vate parts were also mutilated.

Before his death, the Master Warrant Officer was compulsorily retired ahead of his wedding to the female junior officer who was also killed.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have penned down heartfelt messages and condolence messages to the families of the deceased couple who died while going for their wedding.