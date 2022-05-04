Why you must have money – Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo, a well-known Nigerian actor and model, has shared his thoughts on why everyone needs money.

The award-winning actor has taken to his official and verified Instagram page to discuss the value of money. Money, he claims, does not buy happiness, and neither does being broke.

He stated that money can buy freedom, and freedom allows you to discover what makes you happy, so people should disregard all motivational speakers who claim that money is not everything.

He wrote;

“Money doesn’t buy happiness but neither does being broke. Money buys freedom, freedom gives you the time to figure out what makes you happy”.

He captioned his post;

“Good Morning my neighbors, just a soft reminder to focus on your focus. Kindly ignore all those motivational speakers that say money is not everything. Do everything you can to make money legally & morally right, then you can decide for yourself if money is everything or not. But have it first. Shalom 🙏🏾”.

See screenshot below.