Grace David Bolu, wife of the Sound Engineer, David Imoh, who was reportedly lynched and set ablaze by commercial motorcyclists in the Lekki area of Lagos state over N100, has spoken up.

The mum of two in an interview with Guardian NG, narrated what really transpired on the tragic day of the incident.

The 36-year-old who works as a senior Technical Officer at Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikorodu, Lagos, disclosed that the incident happened on Thursday, May 12.

According to her, the claims that her husband was a passenger of the motorcyclist is false, as he only came out to help his colleagues who were being beaten by the motorcyclists.

She also alleged that Beer Barn, the social pub where her husband went to play on that ill-fated day, turned him away when he tried to run inside to escape the angry mob.

Her words:

“I got to know about the incident on May 13, 2022, through his colleague, Melvin. I was in the church at Ajao Estate when the call came in.

“My husband only came out of Beer Barn to intervene when his colleagues were being beaten over N100 change and they started calling them yahoo boys and ritualists.

“My husband was inside the bar setting up instruments, while two of his colleagues were the ones that patronized the motorcyclist and had an argument with the motorcyclist over N100.

“The motorcyclist had agreed to convey them to their destination for a fee of N400, but they gave the bike man N500. He told them he does not have N100 balance and Dave’s colleagues persuaded him to accept N300, which was the only change with them with the promise to balance him N100 next time they come to the area to play, but motorcyclist refused. So, they started arguing.

“When the situation degenerated, some people ran inside to call the rest of the members of Legacy 360 band, which my husband was part of. They stepped out with the hope of rescuing them, but when they got there, they discovered that riders were more than the number they could handle.

My husband and others ran back into the bar, but instead of the manager to help them, he sent my husband back that he doesn’t know him.

“When the manager pushed my husband out, his other colleagues were rescued, they unleashed the anger of not catching his colleagues on him.”

“My husband was not just beaten, they put tyres on him as if he was a robber.

The bereaved woman, who is still shaken by the sad incident, described her husband as a loving and caring husband and father who would go any length to help people.

Grace, who disclosed that their first son, Samuel, is five years old and their second son, one year and five-month old, said her husband was very hardworking and was working two jobs to fend for their family, and now he has been gruesomely murdered.

Lamenting over the heartbreaking circumstances she has found herself, the said,

“I’m a civil servant, how much is my pay to take care of my children? My marriage of nine years has just ended.”

“The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should come to my aid and help my children.

“I need justice for my husband, this must not be swept under the carpet. He was my support. I just finished my Post Graduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).”