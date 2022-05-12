Wizkid’s manager, Jada reacts as troll calls her a “glorified babymama who would never get a ring”

Wizkid’s manager, Jada has reacted after a troll referred to her as a “glorified babymama who would never get a ring.”

The talent manager had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, to express her love for fans of the Grammy award winning singer.

“Wizkid FC I love you! Never a dull moment with you guys!” she tweeted.

Reacting to this, the troll with handle @RevoGorilla attacked her for enabling the toxic behavior of the singer’s fans instead of calling them to order.

The troll, who appeared not to be a Wizkid’s stan, then called her a glorified babymama who would never get a ring from the singer.

“This glorified babymama that will never get a ring does not have any iota of shame seriously, see her applauding them for their toxicity, but when we drag her, she will start ranting like a🐝🐝🐝”, the troll tweeted.

The mother of one got wind of the degrading comment and blocked him.

When the troll noticed that Jada had blocked him, he went online again to lambast and call her the singer’s “bedmate”.

“So Wizkid’s bedmate blocked me for telling her the truth about her status 😂😂😂, the glorified babymama that told FC she’s enjoying their toxic banters did after just one hit from me 😂😂” he wrote.