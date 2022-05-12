TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Wizkid’s manager, Jada reacts as troll calls her a “glorified babymama who would never get a ring”

Entertainment
By Shalom

Wizkid’s manager, Jada has reacted after a troll referred to her as a “glorified babymama who would never get a ring.”

The talent manager had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, to express her love for fans of the Grammy award winning singer.

“Wizkid FC I love you! Never a dull moment with you guys!” she tweeted.

READ ALSO

I’ll be bigger than Wizkid in two years – Singer, Portable…

Until a man puts a ring on my finger, I’ll not stop…

Reacting to this, the troll with handle @RevoGorilla attacked her for enabling the toxic behavior of the singer’s fans instead of calling them to order.

The troll, who appeared not to be a Wizkid’s stan, then called her a glorified babymama who would never get a ring from the singer.

“This glorified babymama that will never get a ring does not have any iota of shame seriously, see her applauding them for their toxicity, but when we drag her, she will start ranting like a🐝🐝🐝”, the troll tweeted.

The mother of one got wind of the degrading comment and blocked him.

When the troll noticed that Jada had blocked him, he went online again to lambast and call her the singer’s “bedmate”.

“So Wizkid’s bedmate blocked me for telling her the truth about her status 😂😂😂, the glorified babymama that told FC she’s enjoying their toxic banters did after just one hit from me 😂😂” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi…

Baby reportedly develops kidney disease after her mom bleached her skin

“Money and fame doesn’t get you real friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

Wizkid’s manager, Jada reacts as troll calls her a “glorified babymama who would…

Mum shows off the hilarious statement her daughter made about her in class…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

“Love of my life” – Man says as he shares video sharing a kiss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More