By Shalom

A woman identified as Patience Ibrahim has sued her husband, Talpha Atega to a customary court in Abuja for calling her a snake.

Patience also accused her husband of being irresponsible.

She said;

“My husband refused to take up his responsibility in the house as husband and a father. I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, feeding, and all others.

Anytime I discuss this issue with him, he will start insulting me. He will call me a snake from the marine kingdom.

I want divorce. I cannot continue to live with someone who has this kind of notion about me”.

Talpha, her husband denied all the allegations made against him by his wife and pleaded with the court not to grant her a divorce.

